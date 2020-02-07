Prince Charles is being criticised for naming Katy Perry as the ambassador for the British Asian Trust. Getty

The pop star took to the stage at the reception in London last night.

A third chimed in: “Katy Perry, who is not British... or Asian... has been appointed ambassador for the British Asian Trust? Okay, tell me again, slowly.”



TV presenter Anila Chowdhry also got involved in the debate, saying: “It was a bit of an eye roll moment seeing Katy Perry becoming ambassador of British Asian Trust. Because the charity clearly thinks no-one from the charity is big enough from the minority community to get their message across into mainstream.



Chowdhry continued: “But it is important to have diversity in charities to reach different communities and get the message out there.

People were quick to take to social media to slam the Prince of Wales' selection of Perry.

Katy revealed revealed she planned to "help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia".

“So understandable why they've done it, if they aren't reaching wider communities.”

Back in November, the 71-year-old royal met with representatives from the British Asian Trust, alongside Perry.

Charles reportedly selected Perry because he met her in Mumbai last year and praised her "long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world."

The organisation aims to deliver programs in South Asia that champion the use of social finance products to drive positive change, and Katy apparently wanted to help out.