The 72-year-old has been practising ballet and is also walking and doing pilates as part of her exercise routine.

Speaking in a video call, Camilla told former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell and broadcaster Angela Rippon how she started weekly Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) Silver Swans classes with a group of friends around 18 months ago.

Camilla said: "I do a combination of a bit of Silver Swans and a bit of pilates and a lot of walking which I love.

"We've all got to keep active. If we don't we'll seize up and won't be able to get out of bed in the morning."

On her future potential as a ballerina, Camilla said: "I'm very, very much a beginner and probably will always remain a beginner, but I do feel after a year, or 18 months, of doing it that maybe I've improved a tiny bit.

"But I'm certainly not going to be taking to the stage.

"I shall keep it in my own home very privately."