The last time we saw Archie was on the Sussex Christmas card.

The couple have released photos of Archie to coincide with significant dates, such as his christening and Christmas.

It’s possible fans won’t catch another glimpse of him until he celebrates his 1st birthday on May 6.

It’s likely however that his celebrations will be a private affair and other members of the royal family won’t be in attendance.

Fans can't wait to see the little one again.

It was recently reported by a US magazine that the Queen was devastated Archie didn’t come to the UK with his parents.

A source said, “The Queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again.”

The Queen years to see her great-grandson.

Now New Idea can reveal what Archie got up to back in Canada, where he was reportedly cared for by Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, and her best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

An insider reveals Meghan and Harry ensured their son would have his every need covered.

“Archie’s routine was truly fit for a king with morning massages followed by a private music class before his first nap, afternoon baby yoga, swimming and sessions in their fully equipped home baby gym.”