Virginia Giuffre, whose maiden name is Roberts, was one of nearly two dozen Jeffrey Epstein accusers. Getty

During Prince Andrew's interview with BBC Newsnight last week, he claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein through his then-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell - who has never been charged and has denied all the allegations. The Duke of York also denied he had ever been with Roberts (now known as Virginia Guiffre).

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the 59-year-old told BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis about the allegations. "It just never happened."

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement denying Roberts was forced to have sex with his Royal Highness at age 17.

"It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts," a previous statement said. "Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

In the interview, Prince Andrew also denied dancing with at London’s exclusive Tramp nightclub, before allegedly having sex in a mansion in Belgravia.

"No, that couldn’t have happened because the date that’s being suggested I was at home with the children," he said. "I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose sort of four or five in the afternoon."

"And then because the Duchess (Sarah Ferguson) was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other one is there. I was on terminal leave at the time from the Royal Navy so, therefore, I was at home."

A general view of Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, which Prince Andrew claimed he attended with his daughter Beatrice on the night Virginia Roberts has alleged he was with her. Getty

It's been less than a week since the interview aired, and Prince Andrew has already stepped down from his public duties. He released a statement on Instagram yesterday.

