Andrew with Virginia Roberts.

He claims Andrew secretly snuck her into Buckingham Palace for intimate get-togethers.

‘She first showed up in 2001 when an official “phoned down and said, ‘We’ve got a guest coming for Andrew, but the name is not to be entered in the book,”’ Page is quoted as saying.

‘One of my colleagues saw her come in and out the palace four times in one day.’

Andrew has caused plenty of grey hairs for the Queen

Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, also claims that Ghislaine ‘pimped her out’ to the prince.

Sources tell the publication: ‘The prince emailed Ghislaine, saying: “Let me know when we can talk. Got some specific questions to ask you about Virginia Roberts.”’

Prince Andrew reportedly once called Virginia Roberts ‘a very sick girl’.

The Duke of York made the shocking comment in a message to a friend shortly after he was first linked to the sex scandal involving Ms Roberts and his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Daily Mail, Andrew made a comment about Ms Roberts' health to his friend Jonathan Rowland in 2011.

The ‘very sick girl’ slur came after Mr Rowland had contacted Andrew, saying: "Hope the press isn't getting you down to [sic] much."

The Duke replied: ‘Not at all!… She is a very sick girl apparently. The innuendo is the problem. But there is nothing that one can do for that! Shrug and move on.’

His casual comment appears to show little sympathy for Ms Roberts, who now lives in Cairns, who had bravely waived her anonymity to tell the disturbing story of the years she spent as Epstein's sex slave.

Sources close to Prince Andrew, who maintains his complete innocence, have alleged he is stunned by claims he has not been co-operative with the US investigation into Epstein – but it seems that despite his wishes, the scandal is not going away.