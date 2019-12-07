The shoe designer took to Instagram to gush over her Today show host husband with whom she tied the knot with in a lavish ceremony in Mexico last year.
Karl and Jasmine wed in a lavish ceremony in Mexico in 2018.
The pair are believed to be expecting their first child.
“Happy Anniversary my love! Such a beautiful journey with you. I’m so lucky to be navigating this world with you by my side. I love you,” she captioned the series of photos.
One of the photos shows the newlyweds sharing a kiss under a fireworks display.
Another shows the stunning bride holding a microphone with the initials “J & K” engraved.
The news comes hours after photos of Jasmine, 34, cradling what appears to be a baby bump, surfaced online.
Jasmine Yabrough has appeared to confirm she is pregnant.
Jasmine is seen sporting a noticeable baby bump.
Jas was joined by a host of famous girlfriends, including Montana Cox and writer-actress Maureen Sebastian as they dined in New York City for what is believed to be her baby shower.
Members of her circle uploaded pictures of the event to Instagram, with one post captioned 'I love baby showers' and a second showing a visibly rounder Jasmine cradling her tum, illustrated with a baby emoji.
Jas later thanked her friends via her Instagram page.
Mrs Stefanovic also took to Instagram to thank her friends for attending.
Jasmine married Karl in a luxurious ceremony in Mexico in December 2018, after he split from his wife Cassandra Thornburn.
Karl and Cass share thee children, son Jackson, 20, daughter Ava, 12, and son River, 12.