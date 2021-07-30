Bump body

The first of its kind, Bump Body is designed to be slathered across your burgeoning bump and left for 15 minutes before being wiped away with a damp cloth.

The mask is rich with essential vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties that help to heal, hydrate and nourish the skin, making sure pregnant bumps are free from irritation.

The soothing formula is 100% safe and is made from Australian, vegan and all-natural ingredients.

Pexels

Warm Baths

Who doesn’t like a long bath?

Keep the temperature warm (not hot!) add some pregnancy-safe essential oils, a candle and you’re set for relaxation.

Pexels

Pre-Natal Massage

Massage is great for reducing stress, promoting relaxation, and relieving fatigue and mental strain at the best of times.

So, during pregnancy when our bodies are experiencing all this 10-fold, its justified to splurge on a pre-natal massage.