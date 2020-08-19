Finish your shower with at least 60 seconds of cold water. Instagram

Boost circulation in the body

The best way to activate lymphatic and blood circulation is daily physical exercise. Try varying it according your mood or preference. Surfing, jogging, walking, yoga – there are no rules!

The yoga ‘candle’ pose is ideal to relieve the legs (hold the posture for 5-10 minutes), and the best would be walking in the sea for a guaranteed thalassotherapy effect.

Think of coupling exercise and care rituals with food supplements to boost the circulation.

Minimise markings

You need to maintain your skin’s elasticity to prevent the appearance of stretch marks. Look to nourish skin on a daily basis with vegetable oils rich in omega-9, such as avocado oil. These oils boosts collagen production and work to prevent the breakage of the skin’s elastic fibres.

To reduce cellulite, regular massage (or self-massage) is ideal to activate circulation. Use stimulating and draining EO-enriched oils such as pistachio mastic, grapefruit or cypress for the massage.

Oils vs creams

Technically, (vegetable) oils deeply nourish and prevent dehydration. Sagging skin and the appearance of stretch marks can be prevented in the long term, just with daily application. It’s up to each person to find the right oil – more or less dry – according to their skin type.

Creams are said to be moisturising because they are mostly made of water.

They bring comfort to the application. Cream or oil, it is a question of preference, of the state of the skin.

Lock in moisture

I always recommend applying your body cream or oil to damp skin after showering, to make it easier to apply and massage in.

New Idea recommends Vaseline's Radiant Glow Skin Serum

This fast absorbing skin serum contains Niacinamide 1% (Vitamin B3) and cranberry extract for moisturised glowing skin.

Plus, it's non-greasy, so you won't have that unpleasant feeling when you're doing your daily moisturising.

At a recommended retail price of just $8.99, it's an absolute steal too!