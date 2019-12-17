Daisy Ridley in December, 2019. Getty Images

PCOS can also affect fertility and pregnancy complications.



Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has spoken of her difficulty in conceiving a child due to reportedly suffering from PCOS. She and her then-husband Kenneth Branagh conceived their daughter Gaia through IVF (Thompson, who is now married to actor Greg Wise, also adopted a Rwandan orphan in 2003).

Celebrities Victoria Beckham and Jillian Michaels have also suffered fertility problems related to PCOS.



The pregnancy complications that PCOS pose include risk of miscarriage, gestational diabetes and higher risk of premature birth.

Emma Thomspon with daughter Gaia in 2019. Getty Images

Though it is not known what causes PCOS, a doctor can diagnose the disorder through a blood test (to detect high androgen levels) and an ultrasound to examine ovaries.



For those suffering from the syndrome, doctors recommend healthy lifestyle changes and weight loss. Exercise and a good diet have proven to improve PCOS symptoms.



As for medicine, there is no magic pill to cure symptoms but birth control pills can regulate periods and treat other hormonal symptoms such as hair growth and acne.



Metformin (a drug that treats diabetes) can regulate the menstrual cycle.

An ultrasound of PCOS-affected ovaries. Getty Images

And take Daisy's advice.



"Pay for a specialist; get your hormones tested, get allergy testing; keep on top of how your body is feeling,” she said.



“From your head to the tips of your toes we only have one body, let us all make sure ours are working in tip top condition, and take help if it's needed.”