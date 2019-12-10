RELATED: Shop Online And Save Your Cash! 10 Amazing Australian Online Retailers

What Are Police Auctions?

Police auctions are auctions of police-seized or owned property. Here are some of the reasons that police might seize your property:

The property was used in the commission of a crime.

The property was bought using the proceeds of a crime.

The property is associated with someone who committed a crime.

You did not comply with a court-mandated fine.

Sometimes, police vehicles and other old equipment are sold at these auctions. Unclaimed items from the lost and found may also be auctioned off.

Getty

How Does The Auction Work?

Police auctions work pretty much like any other auction. People enter their bids for an item, and it goes to the highest bidder. While you can get great deals this way, keep in mind that the auction price may not reflect how much you’ll actually have to pay. Most police auctions may tack on a buyer’s premium (sometimes up to 15 or 20%), service fee, GST, and other charges – bringing up the overall price tag.

Can The Original Owners Claim Their Items?

There are some cases in which your property cannot be returned to you, like if it was used in the commission of a crime. But if it was surrendered to the police as lost property, you can still claim it by contacting the sheriff’s office or the police immediately. If it was confiscated because you didn’t pay off a fine, you can get your property back after settling your debt.

Which Items Are The Most Commonly Auctioned Off?

You can find a wide range of items at police auctions in Australia. The most common ones are cars, jewellery, furniture, electronic devices, and computers. Auctions may be mixed/general or focused on one particular category.

Getty

Where To Find Police Auctions In Melbourne

Breen Auction Group

Location: Sunshine Rd, Footscray

Items: Furniture, clothing, alcohol, tools, televisions, electronic devices, and more

Upcoming auctions: November 12, December 3, December 17

The Breen Auction Group conducts auctions on behalf of the Victoria Police. Their police auctions happen twice a month; you can view their items the day before or morning of the auction.

Learn more about the Breen Auction Group auctions here.

Sheriff Victoria

Location: Online auctions via eBay; in-person auctions at Ashburn Pl, Blackburn

Items: Vehicles and other items

Dates to look out for: Online auctions ongoing; check Nationwide website for auction dates

The sheriff’s office holds police car auctions regularly. Follow their sheriff auction account on eBay or check the Nationwide website for updates on in-person car auctions which usually happen once a month.

Learn more about the Sheriff Victoria auctions here.

Grays Online Victoria

Location: Online

Items: Heavy machinery, tools, furniture, alcohol, televisions, electronic devices, vehicles, jewellery, fine art, and more

Dates to look out for: Online auctions ongoing

While you can find all types of auctions on this website, you’ll also occasionally find repossessed or unclaimed property too.

Learn more about Grays Online auctions here.

Pickles Auctions

Location: Online

Items: Vehicles, heavy equipment, office equipment, and more

Dates to look out for: Online auctions ongoing

For motorcycle auctions and other types of vehicles, Pickles is your best bet. They also conduct government auctions for used cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and more.

Learn more about Pickles Auctions here.

First State Auctions

Location: Varies

Items: Jewellery, watches, and gemstones

Dates to look out for: November 10

You can find bracelets, rings, watches, and other nice trinkets that were seized by the police at First State Auctions. They also have locations all over the country.

Learn more about First State Auctions here.

Getty

All Bids

Location: Online

Items: Vehicles, electronic devices, tools, alcohol, cameras, jewellery, and more

Dates to look out for: Online auctions ongoing

All Bids accepts seized, unclaimed, or lost property from the Australian Federal Police. Check back regularly for updates!

Learn more about All Bids auctions here.

Manheim

Location: Online or in-person at Gordon Luck Avenue, Altona North

Items: Vehicles and heavy equipment

Dates to look out for: Online auctions ongoing; in-person auctions every Wednesday and Saturday

Whenever the police seize a vehicle, they send a few of them to car dealer and auctioneer Manheim.

Learn more about Manheim here.

Abbey’s Auctions

Location: Varies

Items: Furniture, jewellery, cameras, fine art, and more

Dates to look out for: Check website for full list of current and upcoming auctions

Abbey’s Auctions hosts auctions all over Victoria. You can often view the goods prior to the auction itself, but you have to check the website for the exact times, dates, and locations for each lot.

Learn more about Abbey’s Auctions here.

Leonard Joel Specialist Auctioneers

Location: Varies

Items: Furniture, jewellery, fine art, collectibles, and more

Dates to look out for: Check website for full list of current and upcoming auctions

For modern furniture, paintings, sculptures, and other decorative home items, look no further than Leonard Joel. They have regular Thursday auctions as well as separate dates for special collections.

Learn more about Leonard Joel auctions here.

Getty

Going Once, Going Twice, Sold!

If you’re into bargain shopping, you can get great deals in the weirdest places. The next time you’re looking for a steal, check out a police auction in Melbourne. You never know what you might find!

