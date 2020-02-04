Supplied

"I really want to include Dad on the day and make sure that he is with us in some way," the 21-year-old told People.

"We'll be able to all get up as a little family and light a candle in his honour and share a few words on what an amazing dad he was and still is."

Bindi became engaged to long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell on the grounds of Queensland's Australia Zoo on her 21st birthday in July 2019.

Bindi said yes to Powell and shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram with a sweet caption.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife."