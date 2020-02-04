Please not again: Irwin family nightmare as Chandler nearly taken by crocodile
Australia Zoo has denied claims that Bindi Irwin's fiancé, Chandler Powell had a close encounter with a crocodile.
An Australian magazine ran a report claiming that Powell had left people worried after the incident which occurred on January 26.
“It was one of those heart-stopping moments,' an witness was quoted as saying.
“Everyone knows crocs can be on you in a split second, so Chandler was lucky he scrambled out when he did. He looked very shaken up.”
But Australia Zoo has rubbished the report, saying: “There is no truth to this article”.
The news comes after a Bindi revealed that she plans to honour her late father Steve Irwin on her wedding day after he was stabbed in the heart by the stingray's sharp barb, which caused him to bleed to death.
"I really want to include Dad on the day and make sure that he is with us in some way," the 21-year-old toldPeople.
"We'll be able to all get up as a little family and light a candle in his honour and share a few words on what an amazing dad he was and still is."
Bindi became engaged to long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell on the grounds of Queensland's Australia Zoo on her 21st birthday in July 2019.