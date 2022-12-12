Then aged 25, Kaye, known by her maiden name Goreham, was a flight attendant with Ansett Airlines and working on Flight 232 from Adelaide to Alice Springs on November 15, 1972.

Kaye McLachlan was not even meant to be working the day 50 years ago when she found herself embroiled in a dramatic battle over the outback skies as her plane was hijacked.

Czech immigrant Miloslav Hrabinec had smuggled aboard a .22 rifle and a sheath knife. Just as the plane began to make its descent, he emerged from the bathroom, pointed the rifle at Kaye and said, “This is a hijack.”

“All was going well across the four hour flight until the end when everything changed.”

“It started out just as a routine flight,” Kaye, now 75, recalls from her South Australian home.

She had been called in when another attendant took sick, but within hours, was being held at gunpoint.

The plane, a Fokker Friendship F27, was the same aircraft used by The Beatles during their 1964 Australian tour.

Kaye recalls, “It was just surreal and I remember thinking I can’t be seeing what I am seeing.” Kaye and fellow flight attendant Gay Rennie were ushered through the plane to the cockpit where the hijacker pointed the gun at pilot Ralph Young, who responded they had to land as the plane was running out of fuel. “Once we landed in Alice Springs is when all the negotiations started,” Kaye tells. Hrabinec wanted a new plane to take him over the desert, where he planned to parachute into the wilderness and kill himself. Despite the crew’s efforts to talk him out of it, Hrabinec was insistent.

The crew, including Kaye (second from left), remained calm during the ordeal to keep passengers safe.

He then allowed all but six passengers off the plane, before making Kaye open the door when he fired three shots. “I don’t think he wanted to hurt anyone, but he did this when he felt pushed into a corner as things began to go wrong,” she says. When a new plane arrived with local pilot Ossie Watts and undercover police officer Paul Sandeman, posing as a flight navigator, the hijacking took a more sinister turn. Hrabinec insisted Kaye accompany him into the new plane. “That was when I had real fear that if I got into that other aircraft, I would not be coming back,” Kaye says. Once on the tarmac, police officer Sandeman made a grab for Hrabinec’s gun, but was shot in the hand and stomach.

It's been five decades since the terrible event.

The hijacker then ran off and jumped into a ditch, where he shot himself. He died later in hospital. Kaye made a desperate dash for safety, running back to the Ansett plane where Gay let her in and locked the door. “All I felt was relief when I got inside,” she says. A week later, Kaye was back at work on the same plane. “I felt I had to, to get over it,” she says.

Kaye will never forget the bravery shown that day.