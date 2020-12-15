Pippa Middleton (pictured) is reportedly pregnant with baby number two. Getty

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” the source reportedly claimed to the American publication.

The Middleton addition will be another cousin for sister Kate and Wills’ three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

In the lead up to her first delivery, Pippa stayed active and kept her fans up-to-date with her pregnancy journey by sharing tips that helped her through the final weeks of pregnancy.

Pippa's second child will be another cousin for Kate's (pictured) three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis. Getty

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward,” Pippa wrote in her Waitrose fitness column at the time.

“As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up.”

"I signed up to a beginners’ meditation class recently to master the tools essential for performing it effectively," Pippa also revealed.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s (right) younger sister Pippa (left) is reportedly “thrilled” to announce that she and hubby James are expecting their second child. Getty

"This involved learning to meditate twice daily, ideally for 20 minutes, chanting a mantra, while sitting upright, eyes closed and focused..."

Pippa went on to say that the idea of the 'meditation window' is to take your mind and body into a state of ‘pure rest’.

"Most importantly, it allows an opportunity to restore and nourish both mind and body,” she wrote.