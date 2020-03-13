Pippa Middleton 'didn’t want Meghan at her wedding'
The feud goes way back.
The feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may go back further than first thought, as it appears that Pippa Middleton was also once involved in the falling out, according to unearthed reports.
According to The Sun, when Pippa wed James Matthews in May 2017, she didn't want to invite Meghan for fear the actress would overshadow her day.
Harry and Meghan started dating in the summer of 2016 but managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a number of months.
However, by May 2017 the secret was just starting to get out, although they had not been seen together in public yet.
In December 2018, The Sun’s Emily Andrews wrote of the wedding: “Meghan faced some opposition from the Middleton family, who didn’t want to invite her to Pippa’s wedding last May.
“They feared Meghan’s first public appearance with Prince Harry would overshadow the bride’s big day.”
Harry, on the other hand was already smitten with his wife-to-be, and apparently travelled 50 miles to pick Meghan up from Kensington Palace at the time – and drove the 50 miles back – so she could attend the evening reception in Pippa's home village of Bucklebury.
A source told The Sun: “[Harry] left as discreetly as possible and travelled with her all the way back up showing just how serious he is about her.
“He didn’t want Meghan having to arrive alone, without him alongside her, at the reception.”
Pippa married in May 2017.
Harry's invite to Pippa's wedding was a surprise to some, as many speculated about a possible romance between the two at the time of Kate and William’s 2011 wedding.
Some have since speculated that Harry found a “Pippa Middleton-replica” in his wife.
Rumours about Pippa and Harry began after Kate and Prince William were wed in April 2011.
Pippa and Harry after Kate and William were wed in April 2011
Harry and Meghan made their first ever public appearance at Ascot in May 2017 – shortly after Pippa's wedding.