The feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may go back further than first thought, as it appears that Pippa Middleton was also once involved in the falling out, according to unearthed reports.

According to The Sun, when Pippa wed James Matthews in May 2017, she didn't want to invite Meghan for fear the actress would overshadow her day.

Harry and Meghan started dating in the summer of 2016 but managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a number of months.

However, by May 2017 the secret was just starting to get out, although they had not been seen together in public yet.

In December 2018, The Sun’s Emily Andrews wrote of the wedding: “Meghan faced some opposition from the Middleton family, who didn’t want to invite her to Pippa’s wedding last May.

“They feared Meghan’s first public appearance with Prince Harry would overshadow the bride’s big day.”