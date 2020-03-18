Pink is in self-quarantine with her family. Instagram

Pink shared her schedule with followers. Instagram

She pointed to the bottom and said: "That's her favourite. Bedtime can be nine... if all kids follow schedule and don't fight. Yay!"

Going back to the top, she said: "So, we wake up before nine, and then we go on our morning walk if we can, yoga if it's raining." The day also includes academic time, creative time, lunch, chore time, quiet time, afternoon fresh air, dinner, free TV time.

Pink and her kids. Instagram

Pink is mum to Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart.

She continued in the video: "Academic time is now. So, she's got this cool new game on her iPad. And then we're gonna get some afternoon fresh air, then dinner, then free TV time, which she's very excited about."

The singer then panned over to Willow, adding: "And then bedtime at eight or nine, depending on if you don't fight with your brother. Right?"

She concluded: "I love you all. We're gonna get through this. Just if you can, stay home. No play dates. Just stay home, please. I love you."