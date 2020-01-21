The listing description says: "This magnificent, luxury waterfront residence boasts spectacular ocean and downtown city views.

"It is situated on a 12,297 sq.ft. estate located in the most prized 'Golden Miles' of prestigious Point Grey Road.

"Offering approximately 6,857 square feet of luxurious living on four expansive levels, this six bedroom, five bathroom family residence offers a sensational indoor outdoor lifestyle like no other with incredible walk-out view-side terraces and manicured private gardens.

"A private guest suite is ideally situated on the upper level that completes this truly stunning family residence."

An estate agent source in Canada told The Sun: "Meghan has expressed an interest in this beautiful house. It would be perfect for her, Harry and little Archie.

"The neighbourhood is known as a haven for wealthy people and has a very laid-back atmosphere. I’m sure they would be very happy there, and they would be welcomed with open arms."

After quitting the royal family, Harry has now returned to Canada to join his wife and his son as they embark on a new life together overseas.