Method

1. To make meatballs, place mince, breadcrumbs, egg and 2 tblsps dip in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and mix until well combined. Roll level tablespoons of mixture into balls.

2. Place eggplant, zucchini, capsicum and garlic in a large, non-stick roasting pan. Drizzle over oil. Toss well to coat. Spread in an even layer. Nestle meatballs amongst vegetables.

3. Cook in a very hot oven (220C) for 20 minutes. Remove. Scatter over feta.

4. Cook in same oven for a further 5 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked and vegetables are tender.

5. Combine remaining pesto with 1 tblsp water in a bowl.

6. Drizzle pesto mixture over meatballs. Serve with rocket and crusty bread.