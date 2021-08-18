M&S has partnered with British Corner Shop to launch their food range in Australia. Supplied

The rollout of M&S products has launched in over 100 of British Corner Shop’s international markets, with the remainder being rolled out from September 2021.

Mark Callaghan, British Corner Shop Managing Director, said: “British Corner Shop connects quality British brands to customers worldwide, which is why partnering with M&S, one of the most iconic British brands, is a perfect fit for both parties.

"Our customers are not just British expats but other nationals who appreciate the quality assurance they get from buying British made products. So, not only will our expat customers be overjoyed they can now reunite with their most missed M&S foods, but our non-expat customers will no doubt rejoice as well.”

Family favourites like Percy Pig are now available to purchase globally. Supplied

The partnership between British Corner Shop and M&S will enable the rapid roll out of a wide range of food products across the global market with minimal upfront investment.

Paul Friston, International Director, said: “Our mission is to deliver efficient and low-cost ways to sell the best of M&S to the world, and by partnering with British Corner Shop we’re able to instantly offer the best of M&S food to millions more customers.

"We’re always getting asked when our fantastic food range is going to be rolled out to new markets, so I’m delighted that from today we’re able to offer an expansive and delicious range of food products to customers across over 150 new countries.”