"We're incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig. As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard," said Oliver Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment.

"Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss."

According to the official synopsis of the 65 minute movie, Peppa and her friends will be "playing, dancing and singing" on screen, with audiences also being treated to five never-before-heard songs.

This will be Peppa's fourth appearance on the silver screen after Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots (2015), Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (2017), and Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun (2019).

