Pearl Jam last performed in Australia in 2014 when they headlined Big Day Out. Getty

Where can I buy tickets for Pearl Jam Australia tickets 2024?

Getting tickets for Pearl Jam's first Aussie show in 10 years isn't going to be easy.

Members of Pearl Jam's official fan club will have first access to tickets. If you're a Ten Club member... you're in luck! A Ten Club members-only presale for eligible members will be held through Ticketmaster Request. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, February 12 are eligible to participate in this presale.

Fans who are not members can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 pm local time. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

Pearl Jam formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1990. Getty

"We're at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work," frontman Eddie Vedder said as he gushed about the band's new album during a recent Grammy week listening party.

“No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

It's a good day to be Australian and a fan of Pearl Jam!