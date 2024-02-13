Pearl Jam has announced their return to Australia for the first time in over a decade. The American rock giants will play four stadium concerts across Australia and New Zealand in 2024.
The legendary rock band will bring the Dark Matter World Tour down under in November, following the release of their new album on April 19.
The band has just released 'Dark Matter', a song providing the first taste of their upcoming studio album of the same name, and also marking their first release of new music since their 2020 album Gigaton.
The new record was made with Grammy award-winning Andrew Watt who has recently collaborated with The Rolling Stones, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and many more. He also produced Eddie Vedder's 2022 Album Earthling.
Is Pearl Jam touring Australia in 2024?
Yes! Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder, and Matt Cameron will perform four stadium concerts across Australia and New Zealand.
Their confirmed shows will be at:
Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland - November 8
Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast - November 13
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - November 16
Giants Stadium, Sydney - November 21.
Pearl Jam last performed in Australia in 2014 when they headlined Big Day Out.
Getty
Where can I buy tickets for Pearl Jam Australia tickets 2024?
Getting tickets for Pearl Jam's first Aussie show in 10 years isn't going to be easy.
Members of Pearl Jam's official fan club will have first access to tickets. If you're a Ten Club member... you're in luck! A Ten Club members-only presale for eligible members will be held through Ticketmaster Request.Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, February 12 are eligible to participate in this presale.
Fans who are not members can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 pm local time. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.
Pearl Jam formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1990.
Getty
"We're at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work," frontman Eddie Vedder said as he gushed about the band's new album during a recent Grammy week listening party.
“No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”
It's a good day to be Australian and a fan of Pearl Jam!