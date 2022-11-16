One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is reportedly joining the upcoming season of SAS Australia, which is set in the Middle East.

A source told the Daily Mail that politician was approached about the show, but has only recently agreed to join the cast as she wants to "challenge herself".

"The new season will be filmed in the Middle East, so it will defiantly take Pauline out of her comfort zone," the source told the publication.

