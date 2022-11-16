This isn't the first time Pauline Hanson has appeared on reality television.
In 2004, she had a go at the inaugural season of Dancing With The Stars. Paired with dancer Salvatore Vecchio, the pair ended the series in second place, losing to Home and Away's Bec Hewitt and her partner Michael Miziner.
She also appeared on the first season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2011, and was fired in task seven, while Julia Morris won the season.
Channel Seven are apparently still casting for the upcoming season of SAS Australia, but other rumoured stars to join the cast include AFL's Ben Cousins, and transgender footy champ Dani Laidley.
The show is to be reportedly set to be filmed at the end of the year.
One Nation, Pauline's party, has previously come under fire for its anti-Islam policies, including calls to prohibit Muslims from wearing the burqa in public and calls to ban halal certification.
Pauline isn't the first contentious public figure to appear on the reality show.
The series has also seen the likes of Sam Burgees, Wayne Carey, host Ant Middleton, and more.
