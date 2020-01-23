Matt as a young child with his dad, Bert Instagram

Troubled actor Matthew has been keeping a low profile since relocating to the U.S. in 2012.

According to reports, Matt has given up on Australia and will never return home, much to the distress of his mother.

"Because of his scandals over the years, he can't face coming home to Australia," a source told a local publication in April 2019.

In happier time, Patti and Matthew in 2001 Getty

The former Underbelly star now lives in NYC with his rumoured wife, Catherine Schneiderman.

"Matthew lives a private, almost reclusive, life with Catherine in New York now, where he is rarely bothered. He has no desire to reawaken old demons by returning to Australia," the insider added.

But Matthew's absence has apparently left his parents, Bert and Patti, devastated.

His acting career was interrupted by treatment in a psychiatric unit for bipolar disorder after he faced several serious allegations of domestic violence and assault.