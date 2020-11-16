“Two of my favourite things,” Patrick O'Connor captioned this photo of girlfriend Sophie Dillman (pictured). Instagram

Home and Away fans were delighted at the post and raced to the comments section to share their joy.

“The fact you guys are real life together makes me sooo happy,” wrote one follower, while another penned: “She’s a beauty & keeper ❤”

Another fan wrote: “You’re both freaking goals.”

The Home and Away co-stars have been dating for over a year. Instagram

While Patrick and Sophie tend to keep many of the finer details of their relationship under wraps, the couple previously shared insights into how they fell in love.

Despite playing lovers on Home and Away, the pair actually met well before working together on the soap.

"We actually knew each other at uni - we went to acting school together years ago," Sophie told The Morning Show in March.

"We were friends then, and then we were in different years, so we didn't really see each other - but then when found each other on the show. And conveniently, our characters got together on the show."

While they played on-screen lovers on the show, Patrick and Sophie actually met years earlier at university. Instagram

They first sparked rumours of relationship in late 2019 thanks to a few flirty comments left on each other’s Instagram accounts and it wasn’t long before they went public with their relationship.

As well as sharing sizzling chemistry, the duo has helped each other through the tough times – including health struggles.

Speaking to New Idea in March, Sophie opened up about her battle with endometriosis and revealed how Patrick had been a pillar of support.

“He is honestly an angel,” she reflected. “I could not have functioned without him these past 12 months.

“He had no idea about endometriosis and what it is, but he did all this reading and learnt about it. He has given me all these suggestions and was such a huge support to me through my surgery.”