Oz said it’s almosty impossible to cheat Nine

He explained everyone is registered and on the payroll so you simply cannot have friends and family pop in to work for free.

Omar echoes his sentiments and said the boys aren’t too worried about how it comes across in the edit.

“It is what it is,” he said, “it’s reality TV they’ve got to spice it up.”

“They can only show what you do, you know.”

Of course there are parts the audience doesn’t get to see. For example, Omar admitted site foreman Keith isn’t nearly as grumpy as he comes across on TV.

“He’s completely different off camera to be honest,” he said, “Keith is a gentleman, he is an absolute star.”

“He is a grumpy gentleman,” Oz added.

They have a similar sentiment towards the show’s host Scott Cam who came under fire recently for being a bully.

“Scotty is a true leader, he doesn’t want anything but the best for you,” Omar said.

“He’s got a tough job and he’s there to make sure everyones up to date, that everyone is safe and healthy and to make sure everyone is happy and enjoying the ride.”

Overall the boys are loving their time on the show and wouldn’t be opposed to doing it again.

“We’re ready for Fans vs Faves,” Omar said.

