Bed Bath N' Table

Santa Buckle Door Mat, $20.99 (usually $29.99), Bed Bath N' Table

You'll want to buckle up for this one! Festive gatherings are certainly a highlight, but with family at your doorstep all season long, what better time to spark a playful and celebratory tone among your guests than right before they even enter the home.

Aura Home

Papaya Native Berries Christmas Wreath, $95, Aura Home

It doesn't get much more festive than a Christmas wreath adorning your door. Fitted with the warm glow of LED lights, your home is set to illuminate day and night.

Myer

600 LED Warm Light Multifunction Cluster Lights, $129.99, Myer

The holy grail of all Christmas décor is a radiant set of LED lights. If you are looking for Rockefeller results on a smaller scale, then this set exclusive to Myer is the way to go.

Amazon

2 Pack Red Christmas Bows Outdoor Decoration, $13.35 (usually $14.46), Amazon

The bigger the bow, the bigger the bag of presents Santa will bring on the 25th, we don't make the rules. If this sounds like a good time to you, then why not double the fun with this set of two velvet and gold trimmed bows.

Amazon

Melli Welli Outdoor Cedar Pine Decor, $178.88, Amazon

Reinvigorate outdoor living with the addition of not one, but two cedar pine trees, artificial but nonethless charming.

Myer

LED Gold-tone set of 3 gift box decoration, $79.99, Myer

Illuminate the garden or veranda with a trio of golden gifts, each fitted with warm lighting technology.

Target

3 Pack Christmas Candy Cane Solar Garden Stakes, $18, Target

Pass through the seven levels of the candy cane forest alongside Elf friend Will Ferrel with these effervescent candy cane stakes.

Amazon

AMOR 2.9Ft Christmas Nutcracker, $254.21, Amazon

If a battle against the Evil Mouse King is in the books for this Christmas, then this nutcracker measuring at 2.9 feet is sure to bring a show.

How can I decorate the outside of my house for Christmas?

Whether your outdoor space is a city-side balcony, a lush green garden, or a simple courtyard, decorating the outside of your home for the festive season is an excellent way to spread the cheer.

Firstly, it's important to consider:

Access to electricity

Walkways, landscaping, and driveways

Surfaces to decorate

Windows, railings, doorways and stairs

Once you have successfully strategized, let the fun begin! A box of LED lights is always a great place to start, especially for those with access to railings and stairs. Next, have a think about the aesthetic you are setting out to achieve. If you are working towards a more traditional setup, then maybe a pair of velvet red ribbons would be the perfect piece.