Osher Gunsberg has jokingly questioned Laura Byrne's choice of husband in Matty J Laura Byrne Instagram

Matty J proved that he was capable of taking a joke, replying to The Bachelor host, "hahaha… times are tough in our household."

Osher quipped back: "Mine too. I haven't seen mine in a week - I'm a whole week behind on podcasts but the blasted crutches mean I can't crawl around on the floor looking for them."

On a post celebrating her hen's party, Osher took aim at an image of Matty wearing corded headphones, writing: "You’re marrying a man without AirPods? I dunno mate…" Getty

Laura took to Instagram over the weekend to share a number of cute snaps from her beautiful bachelorette party, as the loved-up couple gear up for their wedding.

The parents of two have been open about their delayed wedding - following a sweet proposal in Fiji in 2019, the couple were planning on a 2020 wedding but COVID got in the way.

Laura then took to Instagram in 2021 to share that they had also planned to get married on November 12th yet COVID had once again put a stop to their plans.

Despite teasing fans with a potential last-minute Bali wedding earlier this year, it looks like the happy couple are set to say I do soon, with Laura sharing snaps of her hen's party on Instagram.

Laura took to Instagram over the weekend to share a number of cute snaps from her beautiful bachelorette party, as the loved-up couple gear up for their wedding. Laura Byrne Instagram

Laura, 38, started off her ‘hen’s weekend’ on Friday with manicures, drinks and karaoke, before kicking back with friends for a weekend of fun.

“Mrs Johnson 💓 coming in hot” she captioned the first set of pics, which showed Laura wearing a bedazzled bride hat and sipping a Margarita alongside her friends who were holding up Matty-J-inspired masks.