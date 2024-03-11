The 96th Academy Awards has officially arrived and we could not be more excited to see all our favourite stars walk the red carpet.

The past year has been significantly notable for the film industry with record-breaking films such as Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Christopher Nolan's film, Oppenheimer, which leads the way with 13 nominations.

The 2024 Oscars Awards are taking place on March 10, 2024, at Ovation Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, however we are lucky enough to be able to watch the live stream from home on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

WATCH NOW: Sonia Kruger jumps the fence at the Oscars. Article continues after video.