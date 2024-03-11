2024 Academy Awards Nominees
Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrara - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Picture
- American Fiction - Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson, and Jermaine Johnson
- Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion
- Barbie - David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner
- The Holdovers - Mark Johnson
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese, and Daniel Lupi
- Maestro - Bradely Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger
- Oppenheimer - Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan
- Past Lives - David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler
- Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Emma Stone
- The Zone of Interest - James Wilson
Cinematography
- El Conde - Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro - Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron - Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
- Elemental - Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- Nimona - Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan, and Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams - Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé, and Sandrea Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal
Live Action Short Film
- The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning - Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock - John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- Island in Between - S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People's President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory - Maite Alberdi
- Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe, and David Oppenheim
- 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath
Costume Design
- Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
- Napoleon– Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Makeup and Hairtstyling
- Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
- Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston
- Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, and Montse Ribé
Production Design
- Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
- Napoleon - Arthur Max and Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things - James Price, Shona Heath, and Zsuzsa Mihalek
Directing
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Visual Effects
- The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, and Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, and Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, and Neil Corbould
- Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco, and Neil Corbould
Sound
- The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, and Dean Zupancic
- Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, and Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, and Kevin O’Connell
- The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Music (Original Score)
- American Fiction - Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Music (Original Song)
- The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot - Diane Warren
- I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away from American Symphony - Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon - Scott George
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things - Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justin Triet and Arthur Harai
- The Holdovers - David Hemingson
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- May December - Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives - Celine Song
International Feature Film
- Io Capitano - Italy
- Perfect Days - Japan
- Society of the Snow - Spain
- The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
- The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom