Laura Dern has completed her winning streak by taking home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Marriage Story. Getty

The actress then gave thanks to the cast and Crew, before mentioning those closest to her.

“Thank you to this cast, the majestic Adam, Scarlet, Allan, Ray, our amazing crew, David, Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honour of family and home and hopefully for all of us in the name of our planet," she said.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life, my stepchildren, CJ and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Jaya.”

The Big Little Lies actress was clearly overcome with emotion as she accepted her first Oscar win at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Getty

Laura concluded her acceptance speech by given a special acknowledgment to her parents.

“Some say never meet your heroes but I say if you are really blessed you have them as your parents,” she said, while trying to fight back tears.

“I share this with my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game, I love you, always for this gift. This is the best birthday present ever,” she said.

Laura's win comes after Brad Pitt took home the Oscar for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“Wow. Thank you. This is incredible. Really incredible,” Brad began, before thanking the Academy for the “honour of honours”.

“Listen, I am a bit gob smacked,” Brad said about his Oscar win, which is his first despite being nominated seven times.