Another added: "I see the thumb pushed down into the pan, but when I look at again, I see the thumb sitting on the ridge of the pan as if it is upside down."
What do you see?
Never mind that dress - this latest internet optical illusion is guaranteed to give your brain a workout.
While at first glance it might just look like a picture of someone holding a pan - the more you look at it, the more it changes.
"It flipped back and forth for me heaps," one person wrote.
