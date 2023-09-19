Olivia Rodrigo cancels her first Australian promo tour
Will the American singer be taking her world tour down under?
Emily Sturgess
Olivia Rodrigo has cancelled her first Australian promotional tour for her new album Guts, just days before she was set to arrive.
It was assumed the American singer would be announcing the Australian leg of her international tour on her visit down under.
With plenty of fans looking to attend the concert, here's everything you need to know if your kids (or yourself) are looking to attend the Guts tour in Australia.
Why did Olivia cancel her promo tour in Australia?
Olivia originally had Q&A fan interviews and concerts planned on Friday September 22, which Australian fans had booked flights and accommodation for.
First announced on September 1, Rodrigo teased her first Australian promo tour: “I can’t wait to get down to Australia. I’ve never been and I’m so excited to meet everyone. I’ll see you soon Livies!”
However yesterday, her spokesperson came out explaining that "due to unforeseen circumstances" her trip Down Under has been cancelled.
A Universal Music Australia spokesperson commented, "Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, however she's so excited to see her Australian Livies in 2024."
"I’m grateful all the fucking time💗💗💗thank u guys for the most love filled, exciting week. last slide is how I feel rn."
Is Olivia Rodrigo touring Australia?
Rodrigo announced her World Tour on Instagram in September, with the caption: "Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! Register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!"
At the time of this article being published, she has only only officially confirmed North America, Europe and England.
However don't lose hope Australia, she has updated her Instagram with "more dates in many countries yet to come!!!!"
There's already a waitlist set up on Ticketek - which you can subscribe to here.
Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour 2024 dates.
Who is Olivia Rodrigo?
At the age of just 20, this American singer has already captured the heart of the world. Taking home three Grammy Awards last year for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album!
She first entered the scene with a lead role in Disney seriesBizarrdvarkin 2016 however it wasn't until her hit song All I Want inHigh School Musical: The Musical in 2020 when her fame truly began to skyrocket.
Her debut song Driver's License was a smash hit, released in December 2020.She didn't stop at creating one of the best-selling songs of 2021, proving that she's not a one hit wonder with Deja Vu, Good 4 U and her debut studio album Sour all in one year.
In a full circle moment, she was back at Disney starring in her own documentary called Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.