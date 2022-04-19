Firstly, there’s Dan’s Choc on Cherry which, as the name suggests, is a chocolate and cherry combination.
“Dan’s the man when it comes to the great outdoors and fixing cars, but we reckon this mechanic is handy at killing hungrythirsty, too. His choc-cherry combo is so coconuts that hungrythirsty panics and gets lost without a paddle. Torque about flavour,” the press release reads.
This is rivalled by Erin’s Mum’s Caramel Slice which is a caramel-choc milk concoction.
“When Erin isn’t trouncing her mates at game night, you’ll find her baking up a storm. Cracking the recipe for her mum’s caramel slice inspired this luscious caramel-choc milk of your dreams. Fresh baked to perfection and teaching hungrythirsty a lesson. Game over!”
While both milks have hit shelves, it’s now up to customers to buy, taste and cast their votes to crown the winning flavour.
The two milk-gineers are battling it out to win not only the superior flavour, but a $10,000 jackpot... and bragging rights, of course.
Plus, there’s also something in it for the taste-testers as one lucky voter will be in with a chance to win some cash of their own.
The new flavours are currently available at Coles, and will be available at independent grocery and petrol & convenience stores from 25 April, as well as Woolworths from 16 May.
You can vote right here - ends on 30 June 2022.