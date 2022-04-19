Dan's Cherry on Choc. OAK

Firstly, there’s Dan’s Choc on Cherry which, as the name suggests, is a chocolate and cherry combination.

“Dan’s the man when it comes to the great outdoors and fixing cars, but we reckon this mechanic is handy at killing hungrythirsty, too. His choc-cherry combo is so coconuts that hungrythirsty panics and gets lost without a paddle. Torque about flavour,” the press release reads.

This is rivalled by Erin’s Mum’s Caramel Slice which is a caramel-choc milk concoction.

“When Erin isn’t trouncing her mates at game night, you’ll find her baking up a storm. Cracking the recipe for her mum’s caramel slice inspired this luscious caramel-choc milk of your dreams. Fresh baked to perfection and teaching hungrythirsty a lesson. Game over!”

Erin's Mum's Caramel Slice. OAK

While both milks have hit shelves, it’s now up to customers to buy, taste and cast their votes to crown the winning flavour.

The two milk-gineers are battling it out to win not only the superior flavour, but a $10,000 jackpot... and bragging rights, of course.

Plus, there’s also something in it for the taste-testers as one lucky voter will be in with a chance to win some cash of their own.

The new flavours are currently available at Coles, and will be available at independent grocery and petrol & convenience stores from 25 April, as well as Woolworths from 16 May.

You can vote right here - ends on 30 June 2022.