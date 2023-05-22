Method

1. Grease an oval ovenproof dish (9-cup capacity).

2. Cut crusts from bread. Discard. Spread Nutella over one side of half the bread slices. Top each with another slice of bread. Cut diagonally in half. Arrange, slightly overlapping in dish.

3. To make custard, whisk eggs, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk milk and cream in a microwave-safe jug. Microwave on High (100%)

for about 3 minutes, or until warm. Whisk into egg mixture until combined. Pour over bread in dish.

4. Place dish in a large roasting pan. Pour enough boiling water into roasting pan to come halfway up the sides of the dish.

5. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for 55 minutes to 1 hour, or until custard is set and top is crisp and golden. Remove pan. Stand for 15 minutes.

6. Serve warm pudding with ice-cream and dust with cocoa.

TIP: To test if pudding is cooked, insert a flat-bladed knife into centre of custard and knife should come out clean. It can be prepared up to several hours ahead.