Nutella Biscuits will be available from January 9 in all major Aussie supermarkets. Nutella

Azzurra Puricelli, marketing manager at Nutella Australia, said in a statement, “Nutella Biscuits take the traditional biscuit to a new delicious level.”

“The first-ever biscuits to combine a crunchy golden base filled with a creamy heart of Nutella have been incredibly popular all over Europe, so we’re thrilled to give Aussies and Kiwis a new way to enjoy your favourite chocolate hazelnut spread in the new year.”

Nutella Biscuits will be available in the biscuit aisle of all major supermarkets from January, at a recommended retail price of $6 per pouch pack.

This new product is sure to be a hit among Nutella fans, as well as those looking for a new and exciting snack option as the combination of the classic Nutella spread with the crunch of a biscuit is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.