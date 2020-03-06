The Pussycat Dolls Instagram

“It is provocative, but we’re women now,” Nicole Scherzinger told Seven's Sunrise.

“We do it from a place of confidence and strength, and from a place to empower and inspire others.

“It’s different when you do it from a place of power. And we’re doing it to inspire other people to step into their own power.

“We’re channelling our inner warriors up there. And also, it’s kind of vulnerable to be able to not wear much and then come from a place of strength, so there’s courage with what we’re coming out with.”

The Pussycat Dolls perform on Sunrise Seven

“It’s made me realise that not everyone understands what dance and performance is,” Kimberly Wyatt said.

“Being able to tap into music and try out different emotions within yourself is important, and quite therapeutic. Your sassiness is a fun place to explore, and that’s where we go.

“I love bringing my kids to dress rehearsals, and teaching them what it means to be a Pussycat Doll and own your space as a female. I think it’s a really positive message, it’s important for my girls to see that and understand what that means.”

“Somebody is always going to have a judgement and opinion about something,” Carmit Bachar said.

“We feel really good, and we don’t feel like we’re doing anything that doesn’t represent who we are, and that’s the best version of ourselves.”