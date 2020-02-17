Hollywood stunt double Cheryl Sanders, who has doubled for Nicole Kidman , has been killed in a gun battle in Ohio.

According to New York Post, Cheryl, 59 — who appeared in Back to the Future II and also worked as a stunt double for Sandra Bullock, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Kidman and Jessica Alba — died alongside her husband Reed Sanders, 56, on February 12.

The couple died in a gun battle outside her ex-husband Lindsey Duncan and his wife Molly's home, according to reports.

“All of a sudden, hell began,” Duncan told a press conference of the “absolute, total ambush” that sparked two gun battles with hundreds of shots fired.