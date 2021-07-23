Nicole shocked fans with her new do. Instagram

The dramatic new look had some fans in awe, while others weren’t loving it.

“Whats going on with the hair I’m scared,” one fan asked.

“This gives me Julie Andrews vibes from Sound of Music ❤️❤️❤️,”another reasoned.

A third then penned, “You let them cut your fabulous hair??? 😢😢I hope that’s a wig😣 But you’re still beautiful❤️❤️.”

The mother-of-two has proved a hair-style chameleon constantly changing up her looks for different roles such as her sleek, blonde blow out with thick cute fringe in Big Little Lies to her bouncy curls in The Undoing and even a 1920s mousey brown chignon in The Hours.

However, Nicole recently revealed she’d begun embracing her more natural “beach curl” locks.

"I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking?," she said.

"I'm working on getting that hair again."

Nicole is currently filming the new series for Apple TV+ in Cronulla in Sydney’s south.

Roar is based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories and will feature eight, half-hour episodes, each told from a female point of view.

Nicole has proven herself a style chameleon. Getty

Nicole has been living back in Australia for some time now, having been brought back home during the pandemic she’s filmed a number of series here including Nine Perfect Strangers.

The first look for the series based on the book of the same name and by the same author of Nicole’s hugely successful series Big Little Lies also dropped today.

The actress shared the first look to her Instagram, which you can also watch below, along with the caption: “Surrender yourself to me 💚 #NinePerfectStrangers August 18th.”