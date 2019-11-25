Last month, rumours swirled suggesting the 13-year marriage between Nicole and her country star husband, both 52, had hit ‘rock bottom’ on account of Nicole’s busy filming schedule.

At the time, the Big Little Lies star was said to be feeling ‘torn’ between maintaining her recent career momentum versus spending more quality time with her husband.

However, the source says that the couple have worked through their recent issues, thanks to some sage advice from their high-profile friend.

Keith and Pink have always been close friends. Pictured together with Nicole at a music awards. Getty

“Pink has known Keith for years and they’ve always been close,” the source says. “The last time they saw each other, he mentioned to Pink that he and Nicole were doing it tough.”

Pink, 40, is no stranger to enduring difficult periods in her relationship to rocker, Carey Hart, 44. Back in 2008, the couple publicly announced their separation, only to reunite a year later. “Pink knows what it’s like to really struggle in a relationship and wanted to reach out and help Nicole and Keith,” says the source.

Pink used her own experience to help Nicole and Keith. Getty

Since their reconciliation, Pink and Carey have become a formidable couple and proud parents of two children – Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2. But even now, the singer admits their relationship takes work.

“Carey and I have been in couples counselling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” Pink revealed to the Today show earlier this year. “It’s the only reason we’re still together.”

According to the source, the fact that Pink and Carey overcame their split to become ‘stronger than ever’ puts her in a unique position to share some well-meaning advice to Keith and Nicole.

“It’s tough being a celebrity couple, having careers that pull you in a million directions and with kids in the mix, it’s even harder,” the source explains.



“But she really feels like she knows what she’s talking about.”

According to the source, one piece of advice Pink imparted to the couple was a little unconventional: she advised them ‘to spend time apart’.

The couple were rumoured to be going through a rough patch, but now appear stronger than ever. Getty

“It’s hard, but it makes you realise what you are missing and work harder to get it back. As they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder,” the source explained.

“Keith took Pink’s advice and he and Nicole took a break – and sure enough, it worked. It made Nicole and Keith realise what they were missing and crave each other again.”

Happier than ever! Getty

And it appears that whatever the couple – who are parents to Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, – are doing is clearly working.

In addition to their recent loved-up red carpet CMA appearance, Nicole and Keith have resumed openly sharing their love and admiration for one another.

Recently, Nicole acknowledged Keith’s birthday by sharing a cute selfie of the pair alongside the caption: “Happy Birthday Keith Lionel … you are so loved.”

Prior to that it had been months since Keith had made an appearance on her feed. Meanwhile, Keith reciprocated the message, sharing his own snap of Nicole hidden behind a mound of presents and balloons, along with a caption thanking her for the ‘birthday love’.

And no-one is happier to see the pair’s renewed relationship than good pal, Pink.

“They’re stronger than ever – and it’s all thanks to Pink,” the source says.

