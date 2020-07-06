The Hollywood couple wed in 2006. Getty

Further complicating matters, Nicole’s ex Tom Cruise insisted her lawyers demand that if Keith touched either substance, he must go to rehab in a bid to protect Isabella and Connor, the two children Tom and Nicole shared.

Given that Keith infamously found himself in rehab just months into their marriage, it appears he broke both clauses.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly: “Nicole will not entertain plans for kids until she

is sure Keith is back on track and clean again. They are both very much in love and have often talked about starting a family, but that has all been pushed aside while he deals with his problem.

“She already has two much-loved children and while she’s mothering Keith she’s hardly going to be in a position to have more.”

The couple have reportedly had their issues through the years. Getty

Fast-forward 14 years almost to the day, the couple live in Nashville with their two daughters Sunday, 11, and 9-year-old Faith.

While Keith has rocketed to A-list fame thanks to gigs on American Idol and the Aussie version of The Voice, Nicole’s net worth of $360 million still far eclipses his of $110 million.

It’s a nerve-racking comparison for Keith, given they have been plagued with rumours of marital discord.





Nicole famously kissed her co-star in front of husband Keith. Getty

“There’s been a lot over the years – pictures of him getting too close to young singers backstage, her literally kissing her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander [Skarsgård] on the mouth at the Emmys a few years back,” says a source.

“But this year a lot of people are saying there is serious tension between them. He doesn’t want her to reunite with Alex for a new movie, and she didn’t accompany him to both the Country Music awards last year and the Grammys this year.

“If there are genuine talks of divorce between them, this is going to be hugely complicated to work through,” the source adds.

“I guess on paper she doesn’t owe him a cent, but once you have kids that changes things. Plus, Nicole isn’t a nasty person and she’ll always want to make sure the father of her girls gets a fair deal … unless he really screwed up somehow.”

