Kyrgios shared that he is "exhausted." Getty

Did Nick Kyrgios retire?

Kyrgios shared that he no longer wants to plays tennis as he questions whether or not he will be able to return after his serious knee and wrist injuries. However, he maintains the fact that he will make a comeback and retire on his own terms, despite having only played one match in the past 14 months.

Kyrgios told the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast that he is "exhausted."

“If it was up to me, I don’t really want to play any more to be honest,” Kyrgios said. “I have to almost [keep playing]. I’ve got so much more to give but, for me, I don’t feel like playing any more."

"I’m tired. I have had three surgeries now that … I’m only 28 years old, I always wanted to have a family and not be in pain.

"When I get up, I can’t walk without pain. It’s a tough gig.” Kyrgios also told the podcaster that if he had his time over again, he would never have first picked up a racket.

However, he then went on to share that he hopes to play for another one to two years and "be at the top and go down... [on his] own terms."

“I would hate to have another surgery or anything like that. So I think I’ve still got the ability to have a good one to two years and then that’s it.

“I think I’ll be at peace with everything I’ve achieved. I’m going to have to just say to everyone out there who wants me to play more, ‘You’re just going to have to be OK with me not playing any more’.”

Kyrgios will commentate some matches at the 2024 Australian Open. Getty

Will Nick Kyrgios play Australian Open 2024?

It has been confirmed that Kyrgios will not be competing at the 2024 Australian Open. However, though he won't be playing, Kyrgios shared some other exciting news...

In early December he made an Instagram post teasing a "big announcement" coming on his newly-created OnlyFans account. Kyrgios revealed that he would be commentating matches at the 2024 Australian Open.

"Even though I won’t be there competing this year at the AO, I still will be around, commentating matches. I’ve got some special things planned, so please be excited," he said.

How much money has Nick Kyrgios made?

Over the duration of his career, Kyrgios has won more that US$12.48 million (approx. AU$18.1 million) in prize money.

Has Nick Kyrgios won Wimbledon?

Though coming close in 2022, Kyrgios has not won Wimbledon.

He reached the final at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career at Wimbledon, however, he lost to Novak Djokovic on July 10, 2022.

Kygrios at the US Open in 2016. Getty

What is Nick Kyrgios' highest ranking?

According to the ATP Tour website, Kyrgios' highest singles ranking peaked at No. 13 in 2016. That year, he won three ATP singles titles.

How many ATP titles has Nick Kyrgios won?

Kyrgios has won a total of seven ATP Tour singles titles throughout his career. He has also won four doubles titles over his time.

What is Kyrgios' record against the Big 3?

Kyrgios is 2-1 lifetime against Novak Djokovic, 3-6 against Rafael Nadal, and 1-6 against Roger Federer.

Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. Instagram

What is Nick Kyrgios doing now?

Kyrgios has been dating his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi since December 2021. Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer, founding her own brand, Casa Amor Interiors.

As mentioned, though Kyrgios isn't competing at the 2024 Australian Open, he will be commentating some matches. Apart from this, it is unclear what he has planned for the future.

Kyrgios founded his own organisation called the Nick Kyrgios Foundation in support of underprivileged youth.

The website states that they "are currently in the process of scoping out land in Melbourne and actively looking for organisations and businesses to partner with."

His end goal is to "build a facility for disadvantaged and underprivileged kids where they [can] hang out, be safe and feel like they [part] part of a family." His dream is to bring this vision into fruition.