The Maxibon Waffle On Peters Ice Cream

Andrea Hamori, Head of Marketing at Peters Ice Cream revealed the reasoning behind the new launch explaining, “we know how much Australians love Maxibon, it’s become a staple in so many Aussie freezers.”

“Maxibon is all about being “born different” and we know our consumers love different and love bold. So, we are extremely excited to be launching Maxibon Waffle On, our biggest innovation to date.”

“Not only have we transformed the biscuit end for the first time ever, but we are pushing the breakfast boundaries giving our fans a Maxibon take on brekkie they can enjoy anytime anywhere.”

Ice cream for breakfast? Count us in!

Two golden, sugar-dusted waffles will replace Maxibon's signature biscuit Peters Ice Cream

The only question left is which end to eat first – waffle or choc?

The question has long ignited debate amongst Aussie Maxibon fans, with many extremely loyal to what they deem the ‘correct’ order when eating the ice cream.

One fan argued that ​​people who eat the beloved ice cream biscuit side first “are psychopaths” on social media, and it seems many agree.

Waffle or choc side first? Peters Ice Cream

“What sort of person does that” questioned one fan, whilst another agreed that those who eat the biscuit first are an “atrocity.”

But it seems not everyone agrees, with one loyal fan proudly sharing that they “always eat the bickie side first.”

The Maxibon Waffle On will be available Australia-wide from July 18th at all major supermarkets and convenience stores.