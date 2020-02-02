Despite reports claiming the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry spent Christmas with Doria in Canada, a new insider claims the mother and daughter are anything but close.
“She’s not very close with her mum,” a source told Us Weekly.
Another well-placed insider says the 63-year-old - who resides in Los Angeles - has “no plans to relocate to Canada or anywhere for that matter,”
“She is currently giving private yoga lessons to a select few clients,” the source revealed. “Doria would only see Meghan once or twice a year while filming Suits in Toronto. Meghan isn’t as close to her mum as is known.”
“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” a source revealed. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”
The shock report comes days after claims Meghan and Harry, along with their baby son Archie Harrison, will send the Summer in Los Angeles.
The former Suits actress is reportedly “is hoping to find something that will fit their needs.”
The source added: “Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her,” the source added.
Harry and Meghan recently made a bombshell announcement that they are stepping back as senior royals and splitting their time between Canada and the UK.