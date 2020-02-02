A bombshell new report claims that Meghan Markle isn’t close with her mother, Doria Ragland. Getty

The shock report comes days after claims Meghan and Harry, along with their baby son Archie Harrison, will send the Summer in Los Angeles.

A new report by E! News claims the royal parents to baby Archie Harrison have started searching for a home in Los Angeles.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” a source revealed. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”

The shock report comes days after claims Meghan and Harry, along with their baby son Archie Harrison, will send the Summer in Los Angeles. Getty

The former Suits actress is reportedly “is hoping to find something that will fit their needs.”

The source added: “Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her,” the source added.

Harry and Meghan recently made a bombshell announcement that they are stepping back as senior royals and splitting their time between Canada and the UK.