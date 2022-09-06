Pan Macmillan

1. Exiles by Jane Harper

Jane Harper fans rejoice! The author of The Dry has delivered the third Aaron Falk mystery.

This time, federal investigator Aaron Falk is investigating a missing mother at a busy festival site.

Set in the heart of South Australian wine country, Exiles is another heart-pounding mystery from Aussie crime-writing royalty.

Release date: September 20

Buy it here

Penguin

2. Investing with she’s on the money by Victoria Devine

Financial adviser Victoria Devine has helped thousands of Aussies take charge of their finances with her podcast and online group, She’s On The Money.

Following her first best-selling novel, Victoria is gearing up to release her second instalment: and this time it’s all about smart financial investments.

Investing can be tricky - but this straightforward and practical book will leave readers feeling educated, empowered and excited to invest no matter what starting point they are at.

Release date: September 20

Buy it here

Penguin

3. The bullet that missed by Richard Osman

Readers fell in love with the Thursday Murder Club in 2020 and have patiently waited for the third instalment of the series.

This time, a decade-old cold case leads the group to a local news legend, a murder, no body and no answers - plus an unlikely visitor looking for Elizabeth.

Join Joyce, Ron, Ibrahim and Elizabeth as they chase down clues and solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again!

Release date: September 15

Buy it here

Penguin Random House

4. Killers of a certain age by Deanna Raybourn

Billie, Mary Alice, Helen and Natalie worked for an elite network of assassins for 40 years before they decided to retire.

But their retirement plans are halted when the foursome are targeted by one of their own.

Follow the group as they try and survive in this twisty and hilarious page-turner.

Release date: September 6

Buy it here

Penguin

5. Sincerely, Me by Julietta Henderson

Julietta Henderson - the Australian author of last year’s debut hit The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman is back this September.

Following the story of Danny Mulberry and the consequences of one drunken evening, Sincerely, me is a humorous and poignant story about family, acceptance and the power of forgiveness.

Release date: September 20

Buy it here

Simon & Schuster

6. Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Legendary storyteller Stephen King is back this month just in time for Halloween with a spellbinding novel.

Following a seventeen-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, Fairy Tale encompasses everything from man-eating giants, electric zombies, duels to the death and a fair princess.

Release Date: September 6

Buy it here

Penguin Random House

7. A visible man by Edward Ennful

Edward Ennful, the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue shares his fashion journey in A visible man.

Candidly sharing how as a Black, gay, working-class refugee, he found home and freedom in the world of fashion, this touching memoir tells the story of one of the fashion world’s most important changemakers.

Release Date: September 6

Buy it here

Penguin Random House

8. Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks

Romance royalty, Nicholas Sparks is back with this small-town tale.

Author of The Notebook and Dear John, Nicholas Sparks returns with a story about small-time farmer Colby Mills and Morgan, an ambitious up-and-coming singer.

Release Date: September 20

Buy it here