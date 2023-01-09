Touché Eucalyptus Vegan Silk Eye Mask Touché

Touché Eucalyptus Vegan Silk bedding and accessories, from $35 at Touché

Natural pout

Who doesn’t want soft, subtle lips? Artificial fragrance can be irritating, but this new lip mask from Aussie brand Freedlips combines jojoba oil, raspberry seed oil, aloevera and rosemary tosoothe and hydrate naturally. Slather on before bed!

Freedlips Overnight Lip Mask Freedlips

Freedlips Overnight Lip Mask, $24.99 at Freedlips

Hydration stations

This in-salon and take-home treatment is a winner. Joining the Invisible Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner combo, Australia’s leading celebrity hair stylist and colourist, Jaye Edwards of EdwardsAndCo salons, has bottled his secret weapon for perfectly textured hair, making it easier than ever to recreate his iconic beachy waves at home.

Invisible Hydration Treatment Jaye Haircare

Invisible Hydration Treatment, $39.99 at Jaye Haircare

Holiday vibes

We know Xmas is over, but who says you can’t still treat yourself? Get your hands on one of the new Limited Edition Grand-Luxe stylers from ghd’s Holiday Collection while stocks last - they’regold and red and we are obsessed.

ghd Gold Hair Straightener in Champagne Gold Adore Beauty

ghd Gold Hair Straightener in Champagne Gold, $272 (20% off) at Adore Beauty

Pretty perfume

With beauty brands becoming more eco- conscious, we love that this cult brand is following suit. Their first Chloé Rose Naturelle, was designed to have a lower impact on the environment formulated with 100 per cent natural-origin fragrance, alcohol and water, and now this more powerful EDP version packs more of a beautiful rose-scented punch.

Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense EDP Myer

Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense EDP 50ml, $184 at Myer

Whipped skin

Not only are the Sundae Foaming Body Washes the most fun you can have in the shower, they smell divine, leave your skin hydrated and now there’s an exfoliating version too. I’ve been using this one about three times a week and my skin feels so smooth. The AHAs and green tea extract gently exfoliate without vigorous rubbing.

Sundae Green Tea AHA Exfoliating Body Wash Sundae Body

Sundae Green Tea AHA Exfoliating Body Wash, $20, at Sundae Body

Super boost your skin

Paula’s Choice has finally released their potent C5 Super Boost Moisturizer to complete their range. The gel-cream is very light on the skin, containing a potent blend of five per cent vitamin C, hexapeptide – 5, a targeted biometric peptide that helps firm, and a barrier repair lipid blend that reinforces the skin’s barrier.

C5 Super Boost Moisturizer Paula's Choice

C5 Super Boost Moisturizer, $63 at Paula's Choice

