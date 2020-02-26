RELATED: Hens Party Ideas

How To Play Never Have I Ever

The first thing you need to keep in mind is what KIND of ‘never have I ever’ you’ll be playing. There’s a lot: the card game, the online game, and the “make it up as you go along” game. But at the end of the day, there are two common ways to play:

The Points Game

Each player starts with 5 or 10 points counted on your hands. The group takes turns clockwise, and each person says something they’ve never done and waits to see the response.

For example, someone might claim: “Never have I ever broken my phone”. Then, if anyone in the group has broken their phone, all they need to do is lower a finger on their hand.

This continues until one player loses all their points, they are then proclaimed the loser, and then the game starts again.

The points style is a clean way of playing, which makes it a funny party game for kids and for teens.

The Drinking Game

This works almost identically to the Points game, but when a point is lost, each person needs to take a sip of their alcoholic drink if they’ve done what the person says. You can be more loose with the rules on this one, since the point is to share stories and get buzzed – so expect a lot of dirty and sometimes even sexual questions!

This is definitely a game type suited for adults, but it can also work for couples as an interesting way to spend a Friday night.

50 Never Have I Ever Questions For You To Ask Next Time

If you just want some questions to get the ball rolling, we’ve compiled some of our favourites for you to use. Enjoy!

Never have I ever broken a bone. Never have I ever enjoyed a reality TV show. Never have I ever cheated on a test. Never have I ever ghosted someone. Never have I ever slept in a public place. Never have I ever wet myself in the past 5 years. Never have I ever kissed someone of the same gender as me. Never have I ever gotten a fight. Never have I ever gotten lost while travelling. Never have I ever gotten caught picking my nose in public. Never have I ever choked on my food. Never have I ever had a paranormal experience. Never have I ever been stuck in an elevator. Never have I ever passed out from drinking. Never have I ever vomited on someone. Never have I ever got my heart broken. Never have I ever bullied someone. Never have I ever been hospitalised. Never have I ever sent a text to the wrong number. Never have I ever walked out of a bad movie. Never have I ever eaten an entire box of Tim Tams. Never have I ever randomly found money off the street. Never have I ever gone skinny dipping. Never have I ever gotten a hangover. Never have I ever gotten a surprise party. Never have I ever regretted a kiss. Never have I ever tripped over in public. Never have I ever dyed my hair. Never have I ever cheated on someone. Never have I ever fainted. Never have I ever smoked a cigarette. Never have I ever been kicked out of my parent’s house. Never have I ever clogged the toilet. Never have I ever stolen something. Never have I ever eaten kangaroo. Never have I ever played Dungeons & Dragons. Never have I ever had a celebrity crush. Never have I ever had a sex dream about a friend. Never have I ever lied to get out of work. Never have I ever skipped school. Never have I ever called a teacher mum/dad. Never have I ever accidentally set something on fire. Never have I ever been on a diet. Never have I ever eaten raw fish. Never have I ever been awake for more than a day straight. Never have I ever stayed in bed for more than a day straight. Never have I ever had a crush on my professor/teacher/boss. Never have I ever accidentally said “I love you” to the wrong person. Never have I ever deleted my search history. Never have I ever cried in public.

Have You?

“Never have I ever” is a game that’s best suited for fun and simple questions. You should keep in mind that the aim of the game is to learn more about your friends, not humiliate them. Remember to keep things light, and finish the game with a newfound sense of appreciation for the people you’ve played with.

