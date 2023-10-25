Are Netflix games downloadable?

Yes! All games available with your Netflix subscription are downloadable on IOS or Android devices.

What games will you try? Getty

How do I find games on Netflix?

From the home screen on the Netflix app on your mobile device, scroll down to find the Mobile Games row.

You can also search for 'games' in the search tab and the mobile games will appear at the top of the screen. You may need to update the app if this does not work.

How do I download Netflix games?

From the Netflix app on your mobile device, locate the mobile games.

Tap on the game you want to download and then tap 'Get Game' or 'Play Game'.

You then download the game just like any other app... A pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen, you then click 'Get' and the application will begin its download.

The game will then download and install. When complete, tap 'Open'. You will be able to access the game from the Netflix app or directly from its icon on your home screen.

Netflix has over 70 mobile games available to subscribers. Netflix

What games does Netflix have?

Netflix gives you access to more than 70 mobile games. Here are some of the top rated: