Mitchell was one of the youngest ever editors of a major Australian metropolitan newspaper, The Herald. Getty

“I am also keen to be unashamedly Melbourne, which is who I am. Much happens in Melbourne that sets the place for the nation, and I hope to be on top of that.

“I have known Nat for a long time and worked with her often. It will be terrific to return to that. And I have watched Matt from afar – look forward to stirring him up occasionally.

“Best of all, I understand Sunrise has a very loyal and engaged audience and I am very keen to speak with them, even to represent them when relevant. Yes, there will be opinions and debate and news explained. But there will be fun too. There should always be fun in life, and I am sure we will manage that.”

Peter Daicos (left) has had a 250-game career at Collingwood. His sons Josh (right) and Nick, carry on his influence in sport. Getty

Collingwood Legend Peter Daicos will also be joining the team as Sunrise's first-ever AFL insider for the 2024 season.

“This year promises to be an unpredictable and exhilarating season of AFL football and I am so delighted to be joining the talented Sunrise team for some insightfully different footy discussion and plenty of fun for season 2024," Daicos said.

Sunrise co-host, Natalie Barr, has expressed her excitement to have Mitchell and Daicos as part of the Sunrise family.

“One of the things I think people are craving right now is the ability to say what they think… We warmly welcome Neil and Peter Daicos into the Sunrise extended family and if we all disagree, great! Should be more of it," she said.

Sunrise airs live weekdays from 5:30 am on Channel 7 and 7plus.