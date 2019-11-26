Stephanie McIntosh rose to fame playing Harold Bishop’s granddaughter, Sky Mangel, on Neighbours between 2003 and 2007. Getty

In the video, Stephanie beams as she reveals the big news, while standing in front of the Harold’s Cafe set.

“I’m back for the 35th anniversary and I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be on my old stomping ground on Neighbours,” Stephanie says with a big smile.

“Stay tuned, we have amazing stories and exciting things coming up in 2020,” she adds.

Stephanie took to Instagram to reveal she will be reprising her role, when she returns to the long-running soap in 2020 to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Getty

Speaking to the Herald Sun, the former “Mistake” singer, who has returned from LA to reprise the role, said the opportunity has filled her with immense joy and nostalgia.

“It’s so good to be back, it was almost like I was stepping back in time,’’ Stephanie said.

“Part of me feels like it was yesterday. Most of my family is here, I do feel like Melbourne is home and feel very nostalgic when I’m here.

Stephanie, who left the show 12 years ago to pursue her music career, is now based in Los Angeles, and shares two children – Milla, five, and Goldie, one - with husband Pete Hieatt. Instagram

“At one point I had my album, was with Neighbours and I had a lot going on. Everything was in full swing, so it was nice to go off the grid and do some growing up,” she added.

Stephanie, who left the show 12 years ago to pursue her music career, is now based in Los Angeles, and shares two children – Milla, five, and Goldie, one - with husband Pete Hieatt.

She famously shared Neighbours' first on-screen same-sex kiss with her co-star Lana Crawford, who was also the soap’s first lesbian character.