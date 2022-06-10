Getty

Madeleine West

Madeleine West was a silver fox in 2002 as she rocked the Logies red carpet in this eye-catching satin design. Madeleine played Dee Bliss on the series on the show from 2000-2003, but these days, she's launching a career in politics.

Getty

Stephanie McIntosh

Stephanie McIntosh could have been mistaken for Britney Spears in her Baby One More Time hey-day at the 2004 Logie Awards. She starred as Sky Mangel on the soap in the mid-2000s, a role she would reprise in 2015 and in 2020.

Getty

Patrick Harvey and Jay Bunyan

Oh yes, 2004 was quite the time. Remember when pinstripe and tartan suits were a thing? Patrick Harvey and Jay Bunyan certainly do! Patrick was a series regular from 2002-2006, starring as Irish immigrant Connor O'Neill, while Jay, now known as Jay Ryan, starred on the show from 2001-2005 as Jack Scully.

Getty

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Marisa Warrington and Natalie Blair

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Marisa Warrington and Natalie Blair were a white out in 2005. Natalie was nominated for a total of three Logies for her Neighbours role of Izzy Hoyland, which she played from 2003-2007.

Getty

Jodi Gordon

Jodi Gordon is ever the sophisticated muse - her dark, trained 2007 dress is case in point. Jodi will always be a Neighbours darling, even reprising her role as Elly Conway for the final episode of the series later this year.

Getty

Natalie Blair

Natalie Blair's halter-neck mossy green style practically screamed 2007. Natalie took on the role of Carmella Cammeniti when she was just 18, and starred on the show for four years.

Getty

Pippa Black

Pippa Black looked like a Disney princess that same year. Pippa is another one who will be returning for the final episodes later this year, reprising her role as Elle Robinson.

Getty

Stephanie McIntosh (again)

We couldn’t leave this look off the list – even if Stephanie makes it twice! Her mermaid-esque design, complete with a very bronzed glow was also a head-turner.

Getty

Jodi Gordon (again)

Is this our favourite look of them all? It’s a serious contender! Jodi opted for a little something different in 2008 - these feathers and sequins were a combo and a half.

Getty

What a line up!

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.