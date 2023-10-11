Lavender Getty

Lavender

Renowned for its pleasant fragrance and calming properties, mosquitoes are not fond of lavender’s scent, making it an excellent addition to your garden.

Plant lavender near outdoor seating areas or along pathways to create a fragrant barrier that repels mosquitoes while enchanting you with its soothing aroma.

Additionally, dried lavender can be used in sachets or essential oils to keep mosquitoes at bay indoors.

Citronella Grass Getty

Citronella grass

A well-known natural mosquito repellent, its lemony scent masks the carbon dioxide and body odour that attract mosquitoes, deterring them from invading your space.

Citronella grass can be grown in pots or planted directly in the ground, making it a versatile choice for any garden. You can also crush its leaves to release more of its natural fragrance.

Lemon Balm Getty

Lemon balm

With its citrusy aroma, not only does lemon balm repel mosquitoes, but it also attracts pollinators like bees and butterflies.

This plant contains high levels of citronella and other compounds mosquitoes find unpleasant. Its rapid growth makes it an excellent choice for filling in gaps in your garden, and you can even use its leaves to make a homemade mosquito-repelling lotion.

Basil Getty

RELATED || Charlie Albone shares his top tips for repotting your plants

Basil

Basil is not only a flavourful herb for cooking, but also a natural mosquito repellent – the strong aroma of basil plants can help deter mosquitoes from your garden.

Placing potted basil plants near seating areas can help create a protective barrier against these insects. Additionally, you’ll have fresh basil on hand for culinary delights.

Catnip Getty

Catnip

It might be a favourite among feline friends, but catnip also acts as a potent mosquito deterrent.

Its active compound, nepetalactone, has been found to be even more effective than DEET, a common chemical mosquito repellent. Plant catnip in a sunny area of your garden and watch it flourish while keeping mosquitoes away.

Marigold Getty

Marigold

Not only are they vibrant and visually appealing, but marigolds can also be effective at repelling mosquitoes and other garden pests.

Their distinct scent and natural compounds can help keep mosquitoes at bay while adding a splash of colour to your garden. Plant marigolds near vegetable patches to protect your produce from pests such as aphids as well.

RELATED || Garden tips for non-gardeners