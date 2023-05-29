Reconciliation Place Public Walk Australian Government National Capital Authority

What to do for National Reconciliation Week?

Sydney- Screening of Luku Ngara: The Law of the Land

This awarded, independent, Indigenous-funded documentary is a must-see this National Reconciliation Week, as it looks at the life and work of Yolngu elder Rev Dr Djiniyini Gondarra.

Thursday, 1st May, 7pm-10pm

Chauvel Cinema, 249 Oxford Street, Paddington

Melbourne- The Voice to Parliament with Reverend Glenn Loughrey

Wiradjuri man, artist, writer, Anglican priest, First Nations leader and chair of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Anglican Council Uncle Glenn Loughrey will talk in-depth and answer questions about The Voice to Parliament.

Thursday, 1st June, 7pm

St Philips Anglican Church, 80 Catherine Avenue, Mount Waverley

Canberra- Hear Their Stories. Amplify Their Voice.

Experience the power of storytelling through a guided artwork tour of Reconciliation Place, hosted by Maiawali woman and storyteller, Roslyn Hull.

Wednesday 31st May, 1pm-2pm

Reconciliation Place, Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes

Brisbane- Brisbane City Walking Tour: Past and Present

Take a walking tour of Brisbane City that uncovers the history and culture of the river city.

Friday, 2nd June, 10:30am-12pm

Tickets from $20

Museum of Brisbane (MoB), Brisbane City Hall, 64 Adelaide Street, Brisbane

Watch: Kevin Rudd's Sorry Speech. Article continues below video.

Adelaide- Kaurna Language and History: Who are Kaurna?

Kaurna, Narungga and Wirangu man Jack Buckskin has dedicated himself to learning and sharing the Kaurna language and culture and, in this session, will take participants through who Kaurna are, Kaurna Lands, the History of the Name, Observers and who documented Kaurna Language, the important people in the documentation and the revitalization of the Kaurna.

Friday, 2nd June, 11am-12pm

Marion Cultural Centre, 287 Diagonal Road, Oaklands Park

Hobart- Hobart National Reconciliation Week Breakfast

Throughout the week, Reconciliation Tasmania is hosting a series of breakfast events and the main speaker will be renowned journalist, five-time gold logie award winner, Kamilaroi man and reconciliation champion Ray Martin.

Thursday, 1st June, 7am-9am

MyState Bank Arena, 601 Brooker Highway, Glenorchy

Perth- Noongar Language facilitated by Sharon Gregory

Whadjuk Noongar woman Sharon Gregory will be teaching an introduction to Noongar Language with a focus on meaning and pronunciation.

Thursday, 1st June, 5:30pm-6:30pm

City of Vincent Library, 99 Loftus Street, Leederville

Darwin- VarietyNT Trivia Night

Start studying for VarietyNT Trivia Night! All funds raised will go to the Variety NT and the night aims to both educate and entertain.

Thursday, 1st June, from 6pm

From $20

Darwin Trailer Boat Club, 8 Atkins Drive, Fannie Bay

Head to the Reconciliation Australia website to see the full list of events.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.